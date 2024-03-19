The Premium Experience: Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 19, 2024
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor comes with a 64-bit CPU, named Kryo.
The chip has the capacity of clocking Up to 3 GHz.
The chip has a Peak Upload speed of 5 Gbps and a peak Download speed of 3.5 Gbps.
The Triple ISP image signal processor comes with a bit depth of 18-bit.
Some of the devices running on the platform include ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 and HONOR Magic6 Pro.
Qualcomm's rivals MediaTek has Dimensity 9300 in its arsenal.
The processor is designed to capture premium and non-flagship market,
