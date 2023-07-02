Tata Harrier EV Revealed; Check Out The Latest Design

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023

Tata Motors recently released the new images of electric SUV on its social media handles

Tata Motors

The latest model images revealed by Tata Motors features a dual-tone Bronze and White theme

Tata Motors

The SUV will have a new split headlamp design with a full-width running LED bar

During the time of Harrier EV's debut, the company said it will be equipped with a dual electric motor setup and an all-wheel drive configuration

The SUV will sport vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities and is expected to cover 400-500 km

The latest EV SUV by Tata Motors is directly put up against Mahindra XUV700