Tata Harrier EV Revealed; Check Out The Latest Design

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Tata Motors recently released the new images of electric SUV on its social media handles
The latest model images revealed by Tata Motors features a dual-tone Bronze and White theme
The SUV will have a new split headlamp design with a full-width running LED bar
During the time of Harrier EV's debut, the company said it will be equipped with a dual electric motor setup and an all-wheel drive configuration
The SUV will sport vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities and is expected to cover 400-500 km
The latest EV SUV by Tata Motors is directly put up against Mahindra XUV700