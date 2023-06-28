Take A Sneak Peek At The New Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Bajaj Triumph has unveiled the all-new Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X and made their global debut in London, UK, and the official India launch will take place on July 5, 2023.
The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine and the motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM.
The new 400cc motorcycles are built on a hybrid spine/perimeter frame and they get 43mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear.
It is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Triumph will offer a two-year unlimited km warranty and a class-leading 16,000 km service interval on these motorcycles.