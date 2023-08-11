Take A Sneak Peak At The New TVS Raider Super Squad Edition For Marvel Fans

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2023
TVS on Friday announced the launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition.
The new edition is made in collaboration with Marvel.
The new motorcycles draw inspiration from the iconic Marvel Super Heroes ‐ Black Panther and Iron Man.
It will be available in two paint schemes, dedicated to Marvel superheroes.
It is equipped with 124.8cc single cylinder engine producing 11.2 hp power and 11.2 Nm torque.
The new TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is priced at Rs 98,919. It is available across all TVS Motor touchpoints.