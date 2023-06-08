Take A Sneak Peak At The BMW M2 Power-Packed Sports Coupe

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Luxury automaker BMW on Thursday unleashed the power-packed M2 Coupe in India.
It is a two-door, four-seated high-performance sports car with an ex-showroom price of 98 Lakh
The M2 variant from the renowned German automaker comes with a turbo 6-cylinder in-line petrol energy which churns out 453 hp and can achieve 0-100 kmph acceleration in 4.1 seconds when paired with automatic transmission and 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission.
The BMW M2 provides three selectable drive modes that can be customized to preferences: comfort, sports, and track. Moreover, the engine performance can also be adjusted using: Efficient, Sport, and Sport Plus.
The standout features is the dual curved display that incorporates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen.
