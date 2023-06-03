Take a sneak peak at the Apple's most exotic stores worldwide

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Apple Dubai Mall is largest Apple store in the Middle East located on the lower level of Dubai Mall with a stunning view of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain.
Apple Downtown Brooklyn store, fully made up of glass on the sides with a stunning view on downtown of Brooklyn from inside of the store. The store include potted ficus trees and rows of tables and stool chairs where customers can get help from Apple Geniuses.
Apple SoHo has a historic landmark, opened in 2002 as the first Apple retail store in the city and the largest at the time and moreover, it occupies a former US Post Office building that dates back to the 1940s.
Apple Union Square features a 42-foot tall sliding glass door, a 50-foot green wall, a 6K video wall, and a plaza with public Wi-Fi and acoustic performances.
Apple Opera is located in paris is housed in a historic building that date backs to thye 19th century and features a grand staircase, a mosaic floor, and a glass roof.