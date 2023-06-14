Take a Look At Top 5 Companies In CSR Activities Funding In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Reliance Industries spent Rs. 922 crores on CSR initiatives in FY 20-21. It has been undertaking most of its CSR initiatives through reliance Foundation only.
Tata Consultancy Services has spent Rs. 674 crores on CSR in FY 20-21. The company contributed Rs.256 crores to the PM CARES Fund for combating COVID-19, as a CSR initiative.
HDFC Bank contributed Rs. 634.91 crores on CSR in FY 20-21, higher than the prescribed spend of Rs. 627.86 crores. The company has contributed to 200+ projects for CSR in the last financial year.
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation has spent Rs. 552.98 crores in FY 20-21 on CSR. The company contributed Rs. 300 crores to PM CARES Fund to fight against COVID.
Indian Oil Corporation is the country’s largest integrated and diversified energy company and it has spent Rs. 460.38 crores on CSR in the last financial year 20-21, Rs. 118 crores higher than the prescribed amount.