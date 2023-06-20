Take A Look At Stocks That Hit A 52-week High On Nifty Today

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023

On Tuesday, several stocks in the Nifty50 index soared to a 52 week high witnessing significant buying interest and pushing their tock prices to impressive levels.

Pexels

HCL Technologies, an Indian multinational information technology and a leading global technology company, recorded a day high of Rs 1,166.90, matching its 1-year high.

Pexels

JSW Steel, is an Indian business conglomerate diversified in steel, mining, energy, infrastructure, and software business, also touched its day high and 1-year high of Rs 786.50

Pexels

HDFC Life Insurance Company, a leading private life insurance provider, also witnessed a surge in its stock price, reaching a day high and 1-year high of Rs 643.

Pexels

Tata Motors, a renowned automobile manufacturer, saw its stock price surge to reaching a day high and 1-year high of Rs 580.

Pexels