Take a Look At Indian Companies Ranks On Forbes' latest Global 2000 list

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries climbed eight spots to the 45th rank, the highest for an Indian company on Forbes' latest Global 2000 list of public companies worldwide. It has a market capitalization of 17.05 trillion.
Larsen & Toubro secured 449 position on the list. It is an Indian multinational conglomerate company, with business interests in engineering, construction, manufacturing, technology, information technology and financial services, headquartered in Mumbai with a Market Capitalization 3.31 trillion Rupees.
Infosys was ranked 554 in the the list. It provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services and has a market cap of 5.40 trillion Rupees
Tata Steel managed to securec 592 position in the list. It is an Indian multinational steel-making company, based in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and headquartered in Mumbai with market capitalization of 1.36 trillion Rupees.
Hindalco secures 660 rank in the list. It is an aluminium and copper manufacturing company, is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group headquarters are at Mumbai with a market captalization of 943.19 billion Rupees.