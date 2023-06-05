Take A Look At How UPI Is Preferred Over Debit Cards By Indians

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
According to the latest official data, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is emerging as the most preferred payment method by Indians, than the use of debit cards
For every ₹100 spent on debit cards, consumers spent more than ₹1,900 through UPI
According to the debit card usage of data sourced from Reserve Bank of India, debit card transactions by value stood at ₹7.2 trillion in FY23.
According to the UPI transaction data from the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), the UPI the btransactions by value was at ₹139.2 trillion
The transaction volume of UPI in FY23 was at 83.8 billion while the transaction volumes of debit card declined to 3.4 billion in FY23
