Subrata Roy Death: From Building An Empire Worth Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores To Facing SEBI's Ire; Life & Times Of Sahara Founder

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023
Sahara India Group's founder, Subrata Roy,75, passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday. His mortal remains will be flown from Mumbai to Lucknow on Wednesday, with final rites scheduled for Thursday.
From the beginnings to a colossal empire, this is the journey of Subrata Roy: encompassing career milestones, controversies, and an enduring legacy.
Subrata Roy initiated his career while pursuing a diploma in mechanical engineering and reportedly earned Rs 1,500 in 1978 at the age of 30.
Over 36 years, he grew his business empire to a worth exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore, investing in various sectors like finance, real estate, media, healthcare, and entertainment.
Sahara Group's notable properties include Aamby Valley City in Mumbai, Grosvenor House in London, and New York Plaza Hotel in New York.
Roy ventured into diverse sectors such as banking, housing finance, real estate development, media, hospitality, retail, power generation, airlines, and education.
His contributions in Lucknow encompass Sahara City, Sahara Estate, Sahara Homes, Sahara Hospital, and Sahara Mall, pioneering the city's mall culture.
The most expensive wedding in India at the time took place in Lucknow in February 2004, hosted by Subrata Roy for his sons, estimated at around Rs 250 crore.
Sahara Founder Subrata Roy was considered extremely close to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and several promiment personalities.
Roy encountered legal troubles with SEBI, facing arrest in 2014 due to a contempt case related to non-refund of funds to investors, eventually leading to a prolonged legal battle and a dispute over refunding investors' deposits.
In 2020, Sahara and its chief, Subrata Roy, garnered attention when they obtained a district court order to halt the release of Netflix's series "Bad Boy Billionaires." Roy was among those featured in the series, and the company argued that it could harm his reputation. However, Netflix eventually premiered the show after the court lifted the injunction imposed earlier.
Sahara Group founder, Subrata Roy, who passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on (Thursday) November 14, was also known for his keen interest in cricket and badminton in particular and sports in general. "Saddened to hear of the passing away of Sahara Shri ,a real stalwart. He was a true testament of someone who never gave up no matter what the odds," former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted on Instagram and shared this photo.
In the year 2014, Subrata Roy was attacked and black ink was splashed on him outside the Supreme Court after he faced cases following SEBI's crackdown on Sahara Group