Subrata Roy Death: From Building An Empire Worth Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores To Facing SEBI's Ire; Life & Times Of Sahara Founder

Sahara Group founder, Subrata Roy, who passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on (Thursday) November 14, was also known for his keen interest in cricket and badminton in particular and sports in general. "Saddened to hear of the passing away of Sahara Shri ,a real stalwart. He was a true testament of someone who never gave up no matter what the odds," former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted on Instagram and shared this photo.