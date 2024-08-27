Sport SUV Embodies The Off-Road Spirit: Ford Bronco 2025

By: G R Mukesh | August 27, 2024
the Bronco Sport, which mimics the big Bronco's vintage appearance and comes equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.
A 1.0-inch lift, all-terrain tires, a torque-vectoring twin-clutch rear differential, underbody skid plates, and upgraded suspension components are among its standard features.
New steel front and rear bumpers with robust recovery points are installed on the Bronco Sport equipped with the Squatch setup.
Two cast D-rings are available on the rear bumper. The entry-level Big Bend trim comes with the Black Diamond package, which adds four tow hooks and more underbody protection.
Two large displays that are standard have been added to the redesigned dashboard. The 12.3-inch gauge cluster is the new one.
a 360-degree camera system featuring automated emergency braking at the back and "Trail" and 'Split' views.
