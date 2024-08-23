Snapdragon 7s Gen 2: Poco Pad 5G Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 23, 2024
Poco India has introduced the Poco Pad 5G, featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.
The tablet has an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls.
It is available in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green.
The Poco Pad 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.
It includes the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable to 1.5TB with a microSD card.
The tablet comes in two versions: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 23,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 25,999.
It features a quad-speaker setup, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision for enhanced audio and video.
Thanks For Reading!