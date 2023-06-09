Shein, Foot Locker, And Other International Brands That Are Coming To India This Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
After the entry of Tim Hortons other coffee brands like Lavazza, Armani Caffe of Italy and The Coffee Club from Australia are also likely to enter India this year
Talking about the luxury goods and fashion brands it is expected that Italian brand Roberto Cavalli and British brand Dunhill will soon come to India
Galeries Lafayette in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail will open luxury department stores and a dedicated ecommerce platform in India
Reliance Retail is set to bring Chinese fashion giant Shein back to India through a tie-up
H&M launched its home line within some of its flagship stores across the country
Even American sportswear and footwear retailer Foot Locker will be coming to India
California lifestyle apparel brand Dockers recently partnered with Ace Turtle to enter India