Rotatable Charm: Nothing's CMF Phone 1 Lands In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 08, 2024
CMF, a subsidiary of Nothing, has launched its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in India and globally.
The phone is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
It features a replaceable back covers cost Rs 1,499 each.
The phone features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.
The CMF Phone 1 has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait sensor, a 16MP front camera.
It includes 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. and runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14.
The CMF Phone 1 features a unique design with a rotatable dial and a removable back cover for attaching accessories like lanyards and pouch holders.
