Retro Style Meets Modern Performance: BMW R 12 nineT

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 05, 2024
The BMW India has launched the R 12 nineT in India, priced at Rs 20.90 lakh ex-showroom, available from September 2024.
It features a 1,170 cc boxer engine, 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm, 115 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.
It riding mode comes with Rain, Road, and Dynamic modes.
The design features a boxy aluminium tank, compact rear, and forward-facing seating.
In a retro look, the motorcyle comes with a single-sided swingarm, dual exhaust, spoke wheels, and protruding cylinder heads.
It is equipped with Headlight Pro headlamp and Keyless Ride system.
It includes a upside-down telescopic forks with 45 mm slider tube diameter, twin front disc brakes (310 mm) and single rear disc brake (265 mm) with ABS Pro.
