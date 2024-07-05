Retro Style Meets Modern Performance: BMW R 12 nineT

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 05, 2024

The BMW India has launched the R 12 nineT in India, priced at Rs 20.90 lakh ex-showroom, available from September 2024.

It features a 1,170 cc boxer engine, 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm, 115 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

It riding mode comes with Rain, Road, and Dynamic modes.

The design features a boxy aluminium tank, compact rear, and forward-facing seating.

In a retro look, the motorcyle comes with a single-sided swingarm, dual exhaust, spoke wheels, and protruding cylinder heads.

It is equipped with Headlight Pro headlamp and Keyless Ride system.

It includes a upside-down telescopic forks with 45 mm slider tube diameter, twin front disc brakes (310 mm) and single rear disc brake (265 mm) with ABS Pro.

