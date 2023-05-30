Reliance has stitched up partnerships with these fast fashion and luxury brands

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Reliance Retail in February said that it plans to become the world's biggest garment seller by volume in the next two years
Reliance is already a leading with over 4,000 fashion and apparel stores that include Trends, Fashion Factory, Azorte and Centro
It already partners with brands like Jimmy Choo, Armani Exchange, Georgio Armani, Burberry, Hugo Boss and many more
But that doesn't seem to be enough as latest media reports claim that Isha Ambani is all set to bring back Chinese fashion brand Shein
It has also quietly launched Ajio Street that offers clothing and accessories at a price as low as Rs 199