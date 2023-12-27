Ratan Tata's Birthday: A Trailblazing Journey Of India's Esteemed Business Icon

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | December 27, 2023

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, stands as one of the nation's most accomplished businessmen.

He was born in Surat, Gujarat. Naval Tata was his father, while his mother was named Sooni Tata.

In 1961, he commenced his career at Tata Steel. His work included managing the blast furnace and shovelling limestone.

Ratan Tata completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

Appointed Chairman of Tata Industries in 1981, he orchestrated pivotal acquisitions, including Tata Tea's acquisition of Tetley, Tata Motors' acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Steel's acquisition of Corus, steering Tata into the global arena.

An aviation enthusiast, he became the first Indian to pilot the F-16 Falcon in 2007.

Known for his passion for cars, his collection boasts elite models such as the Mercedes Benz S-Class, Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes Benz 500 SL, Jaguar F-Type, and Jaguar XF-R.

He was honored with India's esteemed civilian awards, Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Padma Bhushan in 2000.

