Power-Packed MPV With Dual Motors: BYD eMAX7

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | October 08, 2024

The BYD eMAX7 has been launched at a price of Rs 26.90 lakh.

The eMAX7 offers two battery pack choices: a 55.4 kWh battery with a range of 420 km and a more powerful 71.8 kWh battery.

The 71.8 kWh battery features a dual motor setup, generating 201 bhp.

The cabin is upgraded with a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The eMAX7 is a three-row MPV available in 6- or 7-seater configurations.

The eMAX7 comes equipped with stylish alloy wheels.

The 55.4 kWh battery produces 161 bhp.

