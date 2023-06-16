PM Modi Will Meet These Top CEOs During His Upcoming Visit To US

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in June would include meeting top 20 CEOs of American companies to discuss various topics such as trade, investment, and economic growth
He is likely to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook with focus on exploring ways to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in India
Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos is expected to offer insights on enhancing India's logistics infrastructure and discuss e commerce issues with PM Modi
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in addition to focusing on ways for India to nurture its digital economy he will also talk about online advertising matters
PM Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will likely discuss advertising, cloud computing and search issues
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will discuss topics ranging from cloud computing and artificial intelligence with PM Modi.