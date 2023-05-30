PhonePe links ₹2 lakh RuPay credit cards to UPI; Read on for details

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Walmart-owned PhonePe recently became the first digital payments app to successfully enable the linkage of two lakh RuPay credit cards to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
It has also processed a Total Payment Value (TPV) of Rs 150 crore through RuPay Credit on UPI.
The company has already enabled the acceptance of RuPay Credit Cards on UPI across 12 million merchant outlets in the country, achieving the highest merchant penetration in the ecosystem.
PhonePe aims to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for RuPay Credit on UPI in partnership with NPCI to popularize its usage among customers and merchants alike.
PhonePe aims to collaborate closely with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to further expand the penetration of RuPay Credit in the country through enhanced functionalities.