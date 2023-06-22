NPCI to Meesho: Indian firms To Spot on Time's 100 most influential companies 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
TIME's list of 100 Most Influential Companies 2023 was released on Thursday, June 22 and only two Indian companies made it to the list - National payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Meesho.
NCPI, founded in 2008 by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Bank's Association, created a robust payment systems in the nations. Recently, it launched UPI payment outside India, as Singapore and UAE now accepting payment through this mode.
Meesho, an E-commerce App, launched in 2015 by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal also made place on TIME's list. It became the most-downloaded app in the world in early 2022.
PolygonLabs, founded in 2017 - originally Matic Network by four Indians – Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic also placed in the list. The company underwent a rebranding in February 2021, adopting the name Polygon. It employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to facilitate on-chain transaction processing, much like Ethereum.
Other companies to feature on the list include chipmaker Nvidia, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Apple, Sam Altman’s OpenAI, footwear maker Crocs, Samsung, Microsoft, and luxury fashion brand LVMH
