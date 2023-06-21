Musk Hints At Tesla's Arrival In India, Year After Complaining About Red Tapism

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Indian Prime Minister met Tesla CEO and Twitter Owner Elon Musk on June 20 during his visit to the US.
After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said that the electric car making is planning to invest in India "as soon as humanly possible".
According to Musk, India has strong potential for a sustainable energy future including solar power, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles.
Tesla last year shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures.
Tesla has been in talks with Indian bureaucrats and ministers as it looks to enter the domestic market.
Pexels