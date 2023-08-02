Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Launches JioBook; Check Out Price, Where To Buy And More

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Reliance Retail released an all-new, lightweight and pocket-friendly laptop - JioBook
Priced at ₹16,499 'India's First learning Book' will be available for purchase at Reliance Digital and Amazon.in from August 5
With a stylish design featuring a matte finish, JioOS operating system, 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, the laptop promises to redefine learning experience
The 11.6-inch anti-glare HD JioBook also sports a powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking
The laptop can be used to attend online classes, online trading and exploring new ventures like starting a yoga studio
Earlier this month, Jio also launched an internet-enabled Jio Bharat phone for ₹999.