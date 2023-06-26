Move Over E-Scooters, These Electric Superbikes Will Change How You See EVs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Revolt RV 400 is an bike with three modes: eco, normal and sports. Its price range is Rs 1.25 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 3 kW lithium-ion battery.
Oben Rorr, is the first electric bike of the Bengaluru based Startup, Oben Electric. Its ex-showroom price is just Rs 99,999 and is powered by a 4kWh lithium-ion Battery pack.
Tork Kratos R, with three mode - Eco, City and sports and a 4kWh battery comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.58 lakh (Mumbai).
Komaki Ranger is claimed to be India's first electric cruiser with three modes and with an ex-showroom price of about Rs 1,85,000.
Ultraviolette F77, with a range price of Rs 3.8 lakh for the base model and Rs 4.55 lakhs for the Recon model comes with three riding modes - glide, combat, and ballistics.