Motorola's Edge 50 Pro - Where Style Meets AI Power

By: Rahul M | April 06, 2024
Motorola recently launched its mid-range Edge 50 Pro in India.
The Edge 50 Pro boasts a revamped design, enhanced UI, prolonged battery life, and more.
4,500mAh battery, 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance.
Priced at Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 35,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, available in three colors from April 9.
Android 14 with Hello UI, 6.7-inch 1.5K 144Hz curved pOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
Two RAM variants, triple rear camera setup (50MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with AI features)
Base variant includes a 68W charger, while the top-end variant includes a 125W charger.
Motorola joins Samsung and Apple in offering AI-powered features with the Edge 50 Pro.
Thanks For Reading!