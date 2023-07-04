Motorola Launches New Flip-Style Foldable Phones; Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Price, Specifications and More

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Motorola launched the all new Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra on Monday
The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available for purchase at Rs 89,999, while the Razr 40 will retail for Rs 59,999
These phones would be available from July 15 on Amazon, Motorola.in and Reliance Digital
Both foldable phones resemble the classic clamshell designs from the 2000s
The only difference between both the phones is the display as Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has the largest external display on flip phone
While Razr 40 Ultra sports a 12 megapixel and a 13-megapixel ultrawide and macro vision sensor, Razor 40 has 64 megapixel main camera
Razr 40 also has the largest battery of 4,200mAh whereas Ultra model has a battery of 3,800mAh
Razr 40 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Razr 40 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1