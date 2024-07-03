Moto G85 5G To Launch In India With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

By: G R Mukesh | July 03, 2024
Moto G85 5G is expected to launch in India on July 10.
The smartphone comes in three colors: Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, and Urban Grey.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.
It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging.
It also features stereo speakers by Dolby Atmos, dual microphones, and an IP52 rating for water resistance.
It has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera for selfies.