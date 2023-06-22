Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster To Launch In India Today; Here Is All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
After launching the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and the fastest production AMG ever -Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the AMG version of the SL Roadster for Indian customers today, 22 June 2023
The German carmaker is introducing the seventh-gen SL Roadster in a new version - AMG SL 55 4MATIC+.
It expected to be positioned as one of the higher-priced models with an estimated ex-showroom price of around ₹1.75 crores in India. It price is likely to range between RS 1.03-1.10 crore depending on the variant.
It will feature a 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine paired with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and an impressive power output of 478 horsepower and a peak torque of 700 Nm.
On the exterior, the 2023 SL55 AMG will get the signature Panamericana grille, sweptback LED headlamps, a sleek air dam, multi-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, blacked-out ORVMs, wraparound tail lights, an adjustable spoiler, and quad-tip exhausts.