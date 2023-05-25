Meet 10 influential innovators changing the game in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Asha Ashta is a weight loss expert for women. She launched UnLOAD, aimed at empowering women by motivating them to eat proper meals and thereby lose weight and become healthy and fit.
Advocate Nazim Khan and his dedicated team at Sahulat Urban Credit Co-operative Limited are revolutionizing the social sector in Chandrapur district by offering interest-free loans, promoting cyber law, education, and programs on child protection.
Shreya Raj Bhanot, professionally known as Beingwell with Shreya, with expertise as a Spiritual Healer, Tarot Reader, Angel Therapist, and more; she has impacted over 350 lives in just two years.
Dr Joginder Singh Bedi is a renowned Digital Marketing Expert and Business Consultant, known as “India’s Digital Doctor,” uses his expertise to improve businesses’ health to achieve digital growth.
Ateev Kapoor, President and Chief Strategist at The Information Club, through this think-tank, curates bite-sized explanations, insights, and thought-provoking ideas.
N mandal is the founder of Shivaay Productions, organizes the international “Sincine Film Festival” and operating Gaam Ghar News, promotes employment in Bihar through MithiBhog, producing traditional pickles and moringa powder.
Suman Nath, Founder of DISRT INFOTECH PVT LTD, empowers individuals to unlock their full potential and achieve their dreams.
Parth Bhansal, CEO of ToneOp-Health & Fitness App, revolutionizes the health and fitness landscape by introducing a comprehensive platforms enabling users to track their goals and access personalized diet plans.
CA Shankar Andani, M/S SAAI and Company, with expertise in Cooperative Audit Services, Trust Audit, and Taxation, they deliver exceptional, transparent, and affordable services by setting new industry standards, prioritizing client satisfaction and timeliness.
Gopal Dash Baghel, founder of the Council of College Sports Primer League in India (CSPL), a government-recognized NGO, visions to revolutionize nationwide tournaments and international gaming events.