Maruti Suzuki Launches Invicto MPV At ₹24.79 Lakh; Take a Look Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Maruti Suzuki on July 5 launched Invicto MPV at ₹24.79 lakh which is its most expensive offering in India till date.
Advanced Safety: 6 SRS Airbags, 3-point ELR Seatbelts, 360 View Camera, Suzuki Connect with e-Call functionality, All Disc Brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.
INVICTO features the revolutionary “Intelligent Electric Hybrid” system with a 2.0L engine coupled with an e-CVT transmission, Dual Powertrain System, combining an electric motor and a petrol engine.
It has an array of utility features such as Powered Driver Seat with Memory Function, Power Tailgate, Electronic Parking Brake, etc.
The INVICTO’s Intelligent Electric Hybrid battery comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 Kms on the NiMH (Nickel-Metal Hydride) battery pack.