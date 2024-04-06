Luxury Meets Off-Road Thrills: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 06, 2024
Lexus introduced the NX 350h Overtrail Edition in India, priced at Rs 71.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Overtrail Edition features a unique 'Moon Desert' paint shade and black exterior accents.
Interior highlights include an exclusive Geo Layer door trim inspired by nature.
Equipped with 18-inch matte black alloys and thicker 235/60-section tyres for enhanced off-road capability.
Retains the feature-packed cabin of the F-sport trim, including leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, electrically adjustable seats, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, Mark Levinson audio system, connected car tech, and ADAS suite.
Powered by a hybrid 2.5-litre petrol engine with twin electric motors, delivering a combined output of 179 kW (240 bhp) and mated to a 6-step e-CVT gearbox.
The Overtrail Edition maintains the same design as the standard NX 350h, with no facelift changes.
Benefits from Lexus's variable dampers system for improved ride quality.
