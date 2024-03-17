Lux With Lexus: Japanese Carmaker Launches The All New LM 350h

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 17, 2024
The Lexus LM 350h is an opulent hybrid vehicle.
The car has a separate audio system for the front and rear passengers.
The vehicle comes in two configurations: one with seven seats and the other with four seats.
The vehicle comes equipped with amenities such as armrest and ottoman heaters.
The vehicle is propelled by a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder hybrid engine, delivering a maximum output of 246 horsepower.
It Is very much an in-house battle, as LM 350h will take on Toyota's very own Vellfire.
The Lexus LM 350h is available at the starting price of Rs 2,00,00,000/Rs 2 Crore
Thanks For Reading!