Layoff Saga 2023: Amazon, Vodafone, Meesho among companies that have cut jobs in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Amazon is reportedly firing 500 people to trim down its staff in India, across departments including AWS and Human Resources
British telecom giant Vodafone will cut over 11,000 jobs in three years to make it a more leaner and simpler organisation
Dunzo fired 30 per cent of its staff despite receiving a $75 million in funds
Cred-owned Happay lays off over 150 employees in a restructuring exercise
E-commerce firm Meesho has laid off 15 per cent of its staff to cut costs and as part of its efforts to achieve profitability