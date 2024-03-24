Kick Up A Notch With New 2024 Nissan Kicks

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 24, 2024
The latest iteration of the Nissan Kicks has been unveiled prior to its scheduled premiere at the New York Motor Show in 2024.
The new Kicks comes equipped with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 ADAS Suite, featuring Intelligent Cruise Control as a standard feature.
The interior boasts touch-sensitive controls for HVAC and climate management, complemented by four USB-C ports and a convenient wireless charging pad.
With an engine displacement of 1330 CC, the car gives a peak performance of 153.87bhp.
The 50 litre petrol fuel tank promises a mileage of 14.23 kmpl.
The Kicks will take on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
The Nissan Kicks is priced at USD 20,790 or Rs 17,37,916.
Thanks For Reading!