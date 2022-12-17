Kalpa-Taru to Reliance, stocks to watch when markets open on Monday

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
The outcome of state owned HPCL's bid to raise debt worth Rs 10,000 crore is likely to sway its stock prices.
Said to be in the race for acuiring Bisleri, Tata Consumers is also competing with HUL to acquire Gujarat-based tea brand Girnar.
Kalpa-Taru stocks will be buoyed by transmission and distribution orders worth Rs 1,397 crore bagged by the firm.
Lodha listed as Macrotech Developers will witness investor interest for its Rs 330 crore investment in a Mumbai warehousing project.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has made inroads into FMCG with a new brand Independence launched in Gujarat.