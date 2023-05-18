Jamshetji Tata Death Anniversary: How the visionary shaped India with ideas ahead of their time

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Jamshetji Tata was best known for setting up the Tata Iron and Steel Company in Jamshedpur at a time when India was dependent on others for steel
He was also known for setting up the first planned city of India - Jamshedpur
Tata was also one of the first to set up a hydroelectric power plant in the Western Ghats
The industrialist who was in love with Bombay built Mumbai's Taj Hotel that set tone for growth of India's hospitality sector
He also planned for the installation of adequate cold storage in Bombay, but it didn't acquire the scale of his business as it was ahead of its time