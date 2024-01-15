IPO Update: Check Out The List Of IPOs In The Lineup This Week And More

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 15, 2024
This week features diverse IPO offerings, check out this week's lineup of companies opening their Initial Public Offering (IPO) and also companies scheduled for the listing.
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO, a Rs 1,171.58 crore book-built issue, opens for bidding from January 15 to 17 and consists of an offer for sale of 2.8 crore shares.
Maxposure SME IPO, with a book value of Rs 20.26 crore, opens for subscription from January 15 to 17 and consists of a fresh issue of 61.4 lakh shares.
Konstelec Engineers IPO, with a book value of Rs 28.70 crore, opens for subscription from January 19 to 22 and consists of a fresh issue of 41 lakh shares.
EPACK Durable IPO, a book-built issue, opens for bidding from January 19 to 23 and includes a fresh issue of Rs 400.00 crore and an offer for sale of 1.31 crore shares.
Addictive Learning Technology Limited, also known as LawSikho, IPO opens from January 19 to 23. Valued at Rs 60.16 crore, it includes a fresh issue of 41.37 lakh shares (Rs 57.92 crore) and an offer for sale of 1.6 lakh shares (Rs 2.24 crore).
New Listing- IBL Finance debuts on NSE SME on January 16 and Australian Premium Solar on January 18; New Swan Multitech on BSE SME on January 18 and Shree Marutinandan Tubes on January 19.
Initial Public Offering (IPO), a process by which a private company becomes a public company by offering its shares to the public for the first time, allowing it to raise capital from external investors.