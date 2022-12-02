Invest in a Mumbai apartment for Rs 25 lakh, here's how

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022
Fractional investment in real estate allows you to own a part of a plot or flat without buying the whole thing.
The costs and benefits such as income and usage rights, are split between different shareholders.
You can own a part of an apartment in Mumbai or Delhi by investing as little as Rs 25 lakhs, without spending Rs 3-5 crore.
Fractional owners can also rent out the property and earn a regular income split equally between stakeholders.
It can also serve as a long-term investment, with a horizon of 6 to 8 years for achieving optimum value.
In India, Square Yards has started offering the investment vehicle through its platform PropsAMC, which is joined by peers such as hBits.
You can also split your real estate investment between different properties for a diverse portfolio instead of placing crores in one apartment.
The payouts are published on a quarterly basis for every stake holder by the asset manager.
Investors can buy into a property through companies created as special investment vehicles, or by directly owning a fraction of property allotted.
But with fractional investment in real estate, risks like a decline in property rates and no control over development, need to be kept in mind.