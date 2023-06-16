International Day Of Family Remittances (IDFR): How Seamless Money Transfer Fosters A Global Economy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
IDFR is celebrated every year on June 16 to recognize the contribution of over 200 million migrants to improve their 800 million family members back home, and to create a future of hope for their children.
This year the theme focuses on the the benefits that digital and financial inclusion bring when linked to remittances in helping remittance families achieve their SDGs.
People send a hefty amount to individuals from countries each year. In 2022, International remittances to low and middle countries amounted to US $626 Billion.
The cost of transferring US $200 across International boundaries to Low-Middle Income countries is still high averaging 6 percent in quarter of 2022.
There are numerous ways of money transfer services but some top picks in the category includes PayPal, WorldRemit, Wise, and many more.
