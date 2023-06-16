Instagram Broadcast Channels With New Feature Rolls Out Globally: Here's What You Need to Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Instagram Broadcast Channels are becoming available to users worldwide, according to a broadcast from Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, via the Meta Channel.
Instagram Broadcast channels are only available in the Instagram app, while Instagram can be accessed on a desktop browser.
It allows creators to send one-way messages to channel members (your Instagram followers or paid subscribers).
Creators can use voice notes, text, video and photo, to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback.
Instagram introduced broadcast channels in February to enhance creator-follower connections. However, only creators can send messages in the broadcast channels and followers can react to content and vote in polls.
