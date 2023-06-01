Indian born CEOs of American companies and their net worth

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Sundar Pichai is an Indian-American exexutive, the CEO of Alphabetic Google. According to reports, his estimated net worth is $1310 million (1.31 billion), or roughly ₹10,810 crore.
PTI
Shantanu Narayen is an Indian American business executive, the CEO of Adobe Inc. According to reports, his estimated net worth is about $626.15 million.
Wikipedia
Arvind Krishna is an Indian-American business executive serving as the Chairman and CEO of IBM. The estimated Net Worth of him is at least $40 Million dollars as of February 2023.
IBM
Sanjay Mehrotra is an Indian-American business executive and the CEO of Micron Technology. According to reports, his estimated net worth at least $73 Million dollars as of 2023.
Wikipedia
Satya Narayana Nadella is an Indian-American business executive, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. As per reports, the estimated net worth of him is at least $876 Million dollars as of 2023.
Wikipedia
Laxman Narasimhan is an Indian-American business executive and the CEO of Starbucks. As per reports, his estimated net worth is approximately $23 Million dollars as of 2023.
ANI