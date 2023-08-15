Independence Day 2023: Take A Look At The Factors Fueling India's Economic Growth, Investment, and Green Energy

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
India's economy, post-Independence, surged despite fluctuations, powered by growth, market liberalization, and technology, positioning its global economic force. Here are some of the driving factors fueling the growth.
Pre-1990s, GDP grew at 3.5%. However, 1991 reforms sped it up, reaching $3.7 trillion (7.2% growth) in FY23, with per capita income at $2,450 in FY23 against $369 in 1990. As per current projections, $7 trillion economy, $4,000 PCI by 2030, powered by domestic consumption, global supply chains, infrastructure, and policies.
The surge in equity investment, reflected in soaring demat account openings and a market cap surpassing $3.5 trillion in 2023, reflects growing confidence in India's potential.
India's persistent economic growth has attracted significant FDI and FII investments. The introduction of initiatives like GIFT IFSC and direct listing opportunities for domestic firms on its exchanges is set to enhance foreign capital inflow.
The PLI scheme's transformative effect, real estate and infrastructure drive, and financial innovations like UPI, ONDC, and OCEN underscore India's commitment to growth, adaptability, and innovation.
India, ranking 3rd in renewable energy, seeks to be a green energy hub with ambitious emissions goals, attracting substantial investments for a potential Rs 800 billion in the sector over a decade.
