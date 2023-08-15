Independence Day 2023: Take A Look At The Factors Fueling India's Economic Growth, Investment, and Green Energy

Pre-1990s, GDP grew at 3.5%. However, 1991 reforms sped it up, reaching $3.7 trillion (7.2% growth) in FY23, with per capita income at $2,450 in FY23 against $369 in 1990. As per current projections, $7 trillion economy, $4,000 PCI by 2030, powered by domestic consumption, global supply chains, infrastructure, and policies.

Pexels