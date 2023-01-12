In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan rooting for Hyundai to stylish e-bikes, scenes from Auto Expo 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
Chinese-owned Hungarian brand Keeway joined the growing fleet of scramblers on in the Indian streets with its SR 250.
China's BYD also drove in with the SEAL, which is an EV that can run for 700 kilometres on a single charge.
India's homegrown EV maker Tork unveiled an electric powerbike Kratos X, which brings style and speed to the segment.
Morris Garage upgraded its stable with the next generation of its popular model Hector which has a driving assistant and auto turn indicators.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at the Hyundai pavilion as its long time brand ambassador.
Greaves Cotton launched six EVs including scooters and three wheelers at the Auto Expo in Noida.
The JBM Group introduced a fully electric luxury coach to electrify public mobility in India.
Truckmaker Ashok Leyland unveiled heavy vehicles powered by hydrogen, battery, LNG, a fuel cell EV, including an ambulance and buses.
India's top car brand Maruti Suzuki also zoomed into the Auto Expo 2023 with its sleek electric offering the EVX.
To electrify the supply chain, Atul Auto introduced a three-wheeled transportation EV.