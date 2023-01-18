In Pics: Meet 5 emerging entrepreneurs bringing innovation to their respective sectors

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
Dr Amaya's Therapy is India's first clinic that provides both online as well as offline therapies. Its founder Amaya Sharma is also an international author who raises mental health awareness in India and abroad.
Rahul Abhishek founded Xgen coders in 2018 to provide software and IT consultancy services. Apart from Pune it also has business in Germany and the UK.
Founded by Jiitender Ahhlawat in 2021, Local Web Rankers is a firm crafted for the future, to help clients increase visibility on Google and social media via SEO services.
Samit Bhatta is the co-founder of Retail Jeweller India which is the go-to B2B publication for the jewellery industry in India.
Mayur Dhanwani's Focus Pixels has been providing encrypted video conferencing, cinematography and content development services for educational institutes since 2008.