In Pics: Kumar Mangalam Birla and family in Goa to inaugurate Radha Krishna temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's nephew Vedant shared pictures of the family's weekend trip to Goa for inaugrating a temple dedicated to Radha and Krishna.
The Radha Krishna temple at the Birla Institute of Tech and Science's campus in Goa, is only the latest among 30 Birla temples which have been set up across India.
Images of Birla inaugurating the temple were also shared by Goa CM Pramod Sawant, who also attended the event.
The temple's inauguration comes after Kumar Mangalam Birla was honoured with a Padma Bhushan earlier this year.
Along with his nephew, Kumar Mangalam Birla was also accompanied by other family members including wife Neerja and daughter Ananya Birla.