In Pics: Key Facts about Union Budget

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
India's first budget in pre-independent India on April 7, 1860 by Scottish economist James Wilson of the East India Company to the British Crown
Post Independence the first budget was presented by Finance Minister R K Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947
Until 1955 the union Budget was presented in English
Former PM Morarji Desai presented the most number of budgets with 10 budgets presented during his term as Finance Minister
Indira Gandhi was the first woman to present the budget for the financial year 1970-71
Finance Minister of 1977 Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel delivered the shortest budget with just 800 words
Former PM Manmohan Singh holds the record for the most wordy budget speech with 18,650 spoken words in 1991 budget
Budget for Railways and Union Budget were presented seperately until 2017
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for longest budget speech for 2 hours and 42 minutes on Februrary 1, 2020