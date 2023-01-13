In Pics: From green mobility to self-balancing e-scooters, highlights from Day 3 of Auto Expo 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
India's Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the importance of green hydrogen for sustainability at the Auto Expo 2023.
Hyundai's robotic watchdog Spot, guided by thermal cameras and 3D Lidar tech, also made an appearance at the expo in Greater Noida.
Nitin Gadkari also experienced sustainable public transport, aboard India's largest electric coach unveiled by Volvo.
Mumbai-based electric mobility firm Liger also introduced stability to the EV ecosystem with the country's first self-balancing e-scooters.
The Yamaha RD 350 brought nostalgia to the event, by evoking memories of the classic RX100.
Vintage models of Mercedes and Fiat also transported visitors back in time at the Auto Expo.