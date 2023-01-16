In Pics: Day 6 of Auto Expo 2023 puts spotlight on innovation in fuel delivery and a diverse range of e-bikes

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 16, 2023
Ultraviolette showed that e-bikes can delivery style and speed just like gas guzzlers, with the F99 that can hit a speed of 200 Kilometres per hour.
EVTRIC also showed off its range with four electric two-wheelers which included a trendy model for the road and a delivery vehicle as well.
The iconic Lambretta made an appearance at the Auto Expo, where the contrast between the electric future and history of India's automotive sector was highlighted.
EV leader Tata introduced the concept e-car Avinya, which might be its first high-end electric offering at Rs 30 lakhs.
Auto Expos would be incomplete without swanky supercars, and there was no dearth of eye-catching models at the event.
Repose Energy unveiled innovation in the form of this delivery system, that will make petrol, diesel and CNG available at the doorstep.