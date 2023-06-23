In Pics: Business Tycoons Attend White House Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden For PM Narendra Modi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at White House for State dinner; several popular personalities in the tech world, film, fashion industry and billionaire industrialists were invited to the State Dinner.
Among the 400 guest, the Business Tycoons invited include Indian Business industrialists, Indian-origin entrepreneurs , and business leaders around.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra arrived at the White House for the State dinner.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrived at the White House for the State dinner.
Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrived at the White House for the State dinner.
Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.
Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo arrived at the White House for the State Dinner.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrived at the White House for the State dinner.